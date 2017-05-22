23°
Bypass under Senate Budget Estimates committee's microscope

Brad Greenshields
| 22nd May 2017 9:00 PM
The timing to start construction of the Coffs Harbour bypass has been anticipated to "follow-on immediately from the construction of the four-laning (of the Woolgoolga to Ballina upgrade)" according to former Deputy Prime Minister and former Minister for Infrastructure and Regional Development Warren Truss.
The timing to start construction of the Coffs Harbour bypass has been anticipated to "follow-on immediately from the construction of the four-laning (of the Woolgoolga to Ballina upgrade)" according to former Deputy Prime Minister and former Minister for Infrastructure and Regional Development Warren Truss.

FIGURES regarding an estimated cost of constructing the Coffs Harbour bypass haven't been received by officials from the Department of Infrastructure and Regional Development.

The revelations that no plans have been received at the department came during a Senate Budget Estimates committee hearing held in Canberra this afternoon.

While the NSW Government is funding the planning of the bypass, further questioning at the hearing regarding costings for the project also revealed discussions with Macquarie Street about funding its 20 per cent share of the bypass haven't been held either.

In the past, the timeline for given for the beginning of construction of the Coffs Harbour bypass has been after the completion of the Woolgoolga to Ballina section of the Pacific Hwy upgrade.

The expected end date for that project is 2020.

The Coffs Harbour bypass was listed by Infrastructure Australia in February last year as a national priority but today's comments from the Department's secretary, Mike Mrdak, creates doubt as to whether a start date of 2020 or 2021 for the initial stages of construction on the project is achievable.

When asked to possibly give a timeline for the bypass, Mr Mrdak's response was non-committal.

"We would certainly see this as a project which would be needing to come into the pipeline, certainly by the early 2020s," Mr Mrdak said.

Topics:  coffs harbour coffs harbour bypass department of infrastructure

