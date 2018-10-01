Bypass plans have been clouded by political misinformation

The concept design for the bypass has been released. Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Infrastructure, Transport and Regional Development Michael McCormack, Federal Member for Cowper Luke Hartsuyker and NSW Minister for Roads, Maritime and Freight and Member for Oxley Melinda Pavey.

THE Coffs Harbour bypass is a long-awaited project, which the local community deserves.

We need to get trucks out of the main street of Coffs Harbour and the NSW Government has developed a blueprint to do just this - reclaim the CBD.

So, it is disappointing to see Labor and the Greens flooding the local news sites with misinformation concerning the bypass.

Let's be clear, I understand there is concern with the proposed concept.

It is important to point out there will still be two tunnel arrangements with this design and one cutting.

To clear confusion, 'land bridges' are an engineering term for short tunnels of up to 80 metres.

Member for Oxley and NSW Roads, Maritime and Freight Minister Melinda Pavey. Matt Deans

They provide a continuous earth structure that helps protect wildlife.

Land bridges provide a natural crossing of busy roads for our native fauna.

The previously proposed long managed motorway tunnels have a failing - they prevent dangerous goods laden trucks being able to use the bypass.

I want to reiterate to the Coffs community that this is not the "el cheapo" option.

This is the most expensive part of the Pacific Highway upgrade.

Two land bridge options are proposed for the Coffs Harbour Bypass and one cutting. .

It is a vital link in an infrastructure project that now traverses the State.

The cost is more than $100 million per kilometre.

I don't want the community to feel that they are being compromised - this is an incredible outlay of funds.

I acknowledge that when you are building a project on this scale, it has an impact on the local community.

I reiterate and reassure everyone; this government will do everything we can to minimise the residential impact.

We will also take the trucks out of the main street.

Proposed land bridge option for the Coffs Harbour Bypass. RMS

There are public sessions organised at the Coffs Harbour Golf Club on Saturday, October 13 from 9am to noon and Thursday, October 18 from 4pm to 7pm.

Please attend. Go, inform, understand the current plans and offer feedback.

The NSW Government wants to get on and build this historic project - with your support.

Minister for Roads, Maritime, and Freight

Melinda Pavey MP