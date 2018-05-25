Bypass is a game changer

INSPIRING SPEAKER: Kevin Hogan and Harley Ingleby at the School Leaders Afternooon Tea.

LONGBOARD champion Harley Ingleby was the guest speaker at my School Leaders Afternoon Tea recently.

The event was to acknowledge students who have taken on a leadership position at school.

It is also great for them to hear from someone who has excelled in his chosen field.

Harley was fantastic, telling students to do something they love, work hard, and don't listen to people who say you can't succeed.

Since the Northern Beaches of Coffs and the Orara Valley have come into my electorate in 2016, many people have told me of the urgency for the need of a Coffs bypass.

Driving through Coffs Harbour there are 12 sets of traffic lights and holiday season is especially bad for traffic back-ups.

It was wonderful to be in Coffs recently with the Deputy Prime Minister.

We were showing the plans for the bypass that was announced in the Budget. It will cost $971million and is a game changer for Coffs.

It was good to be at Woolgoolga High School recently to see the Coffs Coast Science and Engineering Challenge focused on fun and practical hands-on activities to inspire young people in science, engineering, technology and mathematics.

Thank you to Rotary Club of Woolgoolga, Woopi High, Woolgoolga Lions and all the sponsors, volunteers and teachers.

I was also fortunate to see the School's Youth Entrepreneur Program in action.

The students pitched their business concepts to the audience.

There were some exceptionally interesting ideas using different technologies to gain sales. It is a great program.