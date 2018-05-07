Bypass funds signed, sealed and delivered

Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack has called Cowper MP Luke Hartsuyker and Member for Coffs Harbour Andrew Fraser this morning to confirm there'll be bypass money in the Federal Budget.

DEPUTY Prime Minister Michael McCormack has today confirmed the Coffs Harbour Pacific Highway Bypass will be allocated $971 million in tomorrow night's Federal Budget.

Mr McCormack personally phoned Federal Member for Cowper Luke Hartsuyker and State Member for Coffs Harbour Andrew Fraser to confirm the funding announcement.

"This announcement is due to the significant work of both Luke Hartsuyker and Andrew Fraser as hardwoking local MPs working with the government and advocating for the community," Mr McCormack's office said.