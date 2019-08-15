BYPASS: Another senior staffer abandons ship

BOTH GONE: Adam Cameron (at right) has resigned as Coffs bypass project manager. He is pictured with fellow RMS senior staffer John Alexander (who has also since left) during a visit to Coffs Harbour in November last year.

BOTH GONE: Adam Cameron (at right) has resigned as Coffs bypass project manager. He is pictured with fellow RMS senior staffer John Alexander (who has also since left) during a visit to Coffs Harbour in November last year.

THE Roads and Maritime Service's project manager for the Coffs Harbour Bypass has resigned.

It comes just weeks out from the long-awaited release of the Environmental Impact Statement for the project.

The RMS has confirmed that Adam Cameron will finish up in the next few weeks.

"Adam Cameron has been an important and greatly valued member of the Transport for NSW team for the past 17 years, leading the successful development of a number of projects across Northern Region," RMS Director Northern Anna Andrews said.

The Advocate asked if his departure would impact the release date of the EIS or the possible 2020 start date.

"Progress on projects delivered by Transport for NSW, including the Coffs Harbour bypass, is not impacted by the movement of individual staff," Ms Andrews said.

"The Coffs Harbour bypass EIS is in the final stages of review and will be displayed for public comment in the coming weeks."

Mr Cameron was the 'suitably qualified' representative ordered to answer questions in Coffs Harbour Local Court in relation to design changes on the project.

Councillor Sally Townley on her way to court in June. She has likened the recent departures to a case of rats abandoning a sinking ship. Photo by Trevor Veale.

After several freedom of information requests by Coffs Harbour City Councillor Sally Townley, - seeking documents outlining design changes from tunnels to cuttings - were knocked back, she took her case to the NSW Civil and Administrative Tribunal (NCAT).

It was NCAT who ordered the RMS to front up and answer questions in June but they've been stonewalling ever since. Another conciliation has been set down for October.

RELATED:

Tribunal orders RMS to 'please explain'

Stonewalling on bypass continues in court

Designing to the dollar or designing the best

Decades of waiting drags on

Mr Cameron's departure comes after a number of other high-level departures including Regional Manager John Alexander, and Cr Townley has likened the situation to rats abandoning a sinking ship.

"We have seen the very sudden departure of a number of RMS senior executives in recent months," Cr Townley said.

"We have seen the continued and unexplained delay in the release of the EIS. It looks like the RMS is in disarray, and it makes me wonder about the level of preparedness of the organisation to proceed effectively on the long awaited Coffs Harbour Bypass.

"The sudden loss of the Project Manager does not bode well for public confidence. Without a leader in place for this important project, will we actually see the commencement of the project as promised in 2020?"