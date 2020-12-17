Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login

Goodbye Shipman Road
Weather

BYE BYE BITUMEN: Watch floodwaters destroy local road

TIM JARRETT
, tim.jarrett@news.com.au
17th Dec 2020 4:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

GLENREAGH residents enjoyed a street-level waterfall this week as floodwaters eroded a section of road, before completely destroying it.

In an example of the awesome power of floods, and their inherent danger, Shipman Road has been cut in half following moderate flooding of the Orara River which occurred in Glenreagh this week.

Footage taken by local resident Kath Armstrong Gray around 11am on Tuesday shows water cascading across the road, partially eroding the lower section of bitumen.

Ms Armstrong Gray posted the footage on social media with a warning to fellow residents to avoid driving over it.

Shipmans Rd, Glenreagh begins its farewell tour. Photo: Kath Armstrong Gray
Shipmans Rd, Glenreagh begins its farewell tour. Photo: Kath Armstrong Gray

Then on Wednesday afternoon the road was completely washed away.

State Emergency Service unit commander James Daniels said this was the perfect example of why people should not drive through flood waters – regardless of the depth, you just don’t know what is underneath.

“It’s like driving through fog, you just can’t see what’s happening and you don’t find out about it until it is too late,” he said.

“It’s absolutely the reason why we don’t want people going into floodwaters.”

Mr Daniels said the SES spent a lot of time and money on training personnel to enter environments like that only when it was absolutely necessary and there were specialised crews whose job it was to walk in front of vehicles with “a whole lot of safety gear”.

This giant tree had to be removed from the Bluff Bridge after being washed across it during February’s floods. Photo: Tim Jarrett
This giant tree had to be removed from the Bluff Bridge after being washed across it during February’s floods. Photo: Tim Jarrett

Washouts are not the only danger lurking underneath floodwaters, with fast flowing rivers likely to pick up all kinds of debris which can become stuck along the roadway.

During the February floods a gigantic tree was washed onto the Bluff Bridge, which was lucky to sustain very minor damage.

There are a number of Glenreagh residents particularly concerned with the amount of debris which had built up in Tallawudjah creek and had been trying to have something done about it before the next flood.

Those efforts proved fruitless, with Clarence Valley Council indicating the debris was not a safety concern.

coffs harbour floods coffs harbourorara river glenreagh orara river orara river flood
Coffs Coast Advocate

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Batten down the hatches: NSW to get smashed by storms

        Premium Content Batten down the hatches: NSW to get smashed by storms

        Weather Sydney is next in line for the wild weather with thunderstorms forecast this evening and into tomorrow.

        • 17th Dec 2020 3:42 PM
        What a whopper: Height towers shock Woopi neighbours

        Premium Content What a whopper: Height towers shock Woopi neighbours

        News Neighbours were shocked to see the height of towers erected at the site of a...

        ‘30 years of hard work’: Pacific Highway upgrade is complete

        Premium Content ‘30 years of hard work’: Pacific Highway upgrade is complete

        News The Prime Minister visited New Italy to officially open the upgraded highway.

        BYPASS START: 30% of properties still to be acquired

        Premium Content BYPASS START: 30% of properties still to be acquired

        News Bypass land still unsecured ongoing as region enjoys property boom