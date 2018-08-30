Byard all smiles in winning state title belt

Jemma Byard won the Queensland State WBC Muaythai belt over Bek Scacheri on the Gold Coast.

JEMMA Byard may be a dental nurse by profession, but in the ring with a mouthguard in check, she has no qualms facing flying kicks, punches and elbows from Australia's best women's muay thai fighters.

After five fiercely fought rounds, the champion kickboxer was all smiles, claiming the Queensland WBC super featherweight title.

Byard prevailed over Bek Scacheri in a split decision in what proved a hard-fought bout.

"It was an incredible result, I fought well. I was ready for whatever came at me due to a tough training schedule in the lead-up and everything just went right in the ring on the night," Byard told the Advocate.

Now based on the Gold Coast, Byard won the title fight at one of Australia's premier muay thai shows The Battle By the Bay at Cleveland.

"On reflection I am filled with nothing but gratitude and honour," she said.

Gracious in victory, she praised her opponent just after claiming the sought after state title belt.

"Bek. Thank you so much for showing such great sportsmanship and an epic five rounds of battle," Byard said.

"It was a privilege to share the ring with you."

And then in a nod to the many supporters in her corner Byard thanked her parents.

"Thanks to mumma and papa for surviving another fight show without a heart attack," she said.

Highly-regarded in muay thai circles, Byard pound-for-pound has proven to be one of Australia's top women's fighters in the 58kg class.

Nationally, Byard is known for packing a fierce punch and for her stamina in going the distance.

On the night the top of the card fight, was a WBC international lightweight title contested by the Gold Coast's Chelsea Hackett and Italian champion Emily Wahby and having watched on ringside Byard says that's her next ambition proving herself in a national title fight and hopefully then on the world stage.