By working together we thrive

Ann Leonard: "I believe Coffs Harbour is at a crossroads in its history and decisions made now will have a huge impact on the future of our lifestyle and environment.

I HAVE been operating a small business in Coffs Harbour for 27 years and as such have a broad understanding of the Coffs Harbour electorate.

In my business life and in a voluntary capacity I have worked with Coffs Harbour Regional Gallery, the Bunker Cartoon Gallery and Tafe holding events and exhibitions to raise the profile of the arts in our community, create opportunities for local artists to exhibit their work and to raise funds for art prizes and community groups.

For the last 18 months I have been president of the Coffs Harbour Arts Council. It has been my job over this time to put the Arts Council back on track after a difficult period.

I am happy to say we are on our feet and doing the job we are here for - supporting the arts and auspicing community arts and cultural projects.

Right now we have the opportunity to have issues important to us addressed by an independent representative who will vote for the community and not along party lines.

These choices will set in concrete the legacy we leave for those who come after us.

We will be making decisions on the bypass, the Jetty Foreshore and land use that will set the stage for the ongoing liveability of the city of Coffs Harbour and the entire electorate.

By playing to our strengths Coffs Harbour can have it all. I believe we can have a vibrant, lively city while maintaining the beauty and liveability of our environment. This and the people who choose to live here are our greatest assets.

All levels of government need to work together to ensure the best outcome - there is more that connects us than divides us. If we focus on those mutual values, together we can make a difference.

We have the opportunity to be listened to by all levels of government. It is evident the current governments have a major disconnect with the community. We need a member of parliament who will listen to local voices and who will act to achieve their collective goals.

