All Trades Queensland suffered a significant decline in apprenticeship numbers and revenue in the lead-up to its sensational collapse amid COVID-19.

New details have emerged about how the nation's largest training organisation plunged into administration.

In the 2018-19 financial year the organisation trained 580 apprentices.

However, that number had dwindled to 414 when the entity was handed to administrators on Wednesday.

All Trades Queensland's financial report for the 2017-18 financial year show the organisation made a $1.6 million profit.

This week its director Ian Johnson called in administrators with the organisation unable to cover its liabilities amid the ongoing COVID-19 downturn.

"We live in some difficult times with coronavirus," Mr Johnson said yesterday.



"It's not just us, everybody is in strife."

It is understood the company is likely to be sold.

Master Builders deputy CEO Paul Bidwell questioned the viability of the group training model.

"When it goes really well builders are desperate to take them and if there's lots of jobs there's kids lining up," he said.

"In boom times it works really well but in not boom times builders aren't going to hire them.

"You're left with their large group of apprentices on the book and nobody wants them."

Mr Bidwell said the construction industry was facing a difficult future until the government announced a $25,000 HomeBuilder package.

"We were facing this cliff in September, October and no matter whether you're a big or small builder - with the exception of alterations and additions - there was no work," he said.

"It was absolutely nothing.

"The stimulus has pumped up the tyres of the housing side of things."

Originally published as By the numbers: How All Trades was doomed to fail