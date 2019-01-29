Menu
Buzzfeed is cutting 25 jobs in Australia. Picture: Richard Vogel
News

Buzzfeed wiping out entire Aussie team

by Natalie Wolfe
29th Jan 2019 12:16 PM

The dozens of Aussie journos working for Buzzfeed have been left in the lurch after the global news outlet announced it would be cutting more than half of its workforce Down Under.

The viral news company announced it would be shedding 15 per cent of its global workforce, or 200 people, in an effort to cut costs last week.

Buzzfeed Australia general manager Simon Crerar tweeted the news earlier today, asking his mates to "send beer".

It's understood Buzzfeed employs around 40 people in Australia with the company's

political editor Alice Workman reporting the entire news team had been given redundancy letters.

Via Twitter, Workman said the whole Buzzfeed News team had been sent a "consultation letter" as the company works to "reduce its overall news footprint".

The news of Buzzfeed's cuts have been felt right around Australia with dozens of journalists mourning the common scenario and labelling it a "sad day for everyone in journalism".

US President Donald Trump, who regularly rails against what he calls "fake news", celebrated job cuts at BuzzFeed and another news outlet, HuffPost, over the weekend.

In a tweet, he wrote: "Ax falls quickly at BuzzFeed and Huffpost! ... Fake News and bad journalism have caused a big downturn. Sadly, many others will follow. The people want the Truth!"

BuzzFeed CEO Jonah Peretti sent a note to employees last week, saying the layoffs would help the company avoid having to again hit up investors for more money.

The privately held company, based in New York, has not been profitable for several years and has raised hundreds of millions from investors.

