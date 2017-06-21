Buyers secure home with virtual property tour

WOULD you buy a house you hadn't physically walked through?

What if you'd been able to virtually walk-through with the help of FaceTime?

That's exactly what one Melbourne couple have done here in Coffs.

PRDnationwide selling agent Sean Campbell sold the couple a home in North Boambee Valley with the help of an iPad.

"They initially called me to talk about the property and then had their daughter - who loves up here - come and inspect it for them," Sean said.

"There had been significant interest in the property and when I spoke to the prospective buyers after their daughter had been through they said they were going to send her along again and FaceTime them around the house."

So the "virtual inspection" began with Sean acting as tour guide as the couple's daughter played film director.

"We pretty much just showed them through the whole property with me answering any questions they had along the way."

The couple decided to buy the home where they plan to retire to in a few years time.

"They weren't daunted by the process, but I did feel nervous because the first time they physically saw it was the pre-settlement inspection two weeks ago."

So the burning question is did they think they'd made the right decision once they saw it in the flesh?

"They walked in and they loved it; they were over the moon. It was exactly what they thought it was going to be."

It's not the last time Sean has used the virtual world to try to help his clients.

"I've been showing another buyer around; she is in Sydney and her dad is here and he has been helping out. I've taken her around two properties so far on FaceTime."

Sean said using technology to help buyers and sellers makes sense for the lifestyles we lead today.

"There might be people in Sydney and Melbourne and if they're time poor and don't have an opportunity to get up here and they see properties are selling quickly at the moment, the only way to see it is by video," he said.

"There are definitely buyers that it wouldn't work for, but there are plenty of people young and old out there using social media who are undaunted."