Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
American slice, Margaret St, owner Matt Conroy with staff member Paige Avent. The business is for sale for $99,000 and the building is for sale for $495,000.
American slice, Margaret St, owner Matt Conroy with staff member Paige Avent. The business is for sale for $99,000 and the building is for sale for $495,000. Bev Lacey
Business

All the pizza you can eat for $99,000

Michael Nolan
by
30th Jul 2019 9:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TOOWOOMBA pizza lovers can buy a life-time supply of their favourite cheesy dinner with American Slice on the market for $99,000.

Located in the heart of the CBD, the store specialises in massive 18-inch, hand-crafted pizzas.

It comes with a team of fully-trained staff, strong earnings, an Uber Eats contract and a modern fit-out.

American Slice is popular with Toowoomba revellers and overflows with customers on Friday and Saturday nights.

The sale listing comes about 12 months after the store had a significant re-branding and renovation.

Its Margaret St building is also for sale, at $495,000.

american slice toowoomba pizza toowoomba business toowoomba business for sale toowoomba restaurants
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    Man accused of bestiality to be sentenced

    premium_icon Man accused of bestiality to be sentenced

    Crime THE 43-year-old man has pleaded guilty to 96 charges, including having sex with dogs.

    Scottish sister act to take on world's best for mum

    premium_icon Scottish sister act to take on world's best for mum

    News Hours of dedication will all come down to two minutes on stage

    RACIST ATTACK: Taxi driver speaks out after ordeal

    premium_icon RACIST ATTACK: Taxi driver speaks out after ordeal

    News Victim of violent and foul-mouthed attack wants justice.

    Council chaos as Cultural and Civic Space standoff continues

    premium_icon Council chaos as Cultural and Civic Space standoff continues

    News The Office of Local Government is monitoring the situation.