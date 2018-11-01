Buy a little extra at the shops

WE'RE all guilty of ducking into the supermarket to do our groceries and coming out with a few extra goodies that definitely weren't on the list.

Now, the community is being asked to do this for a purpose.

For the second year, Sawtell RSL Club is holding their Fill the Pantry food drive to support the Coffs Harbour Uniting Church Soup Kitchen throughout November and December.

"We are asking everyone in the community, when you are out buying your groceries in the lead up to Christmas, please put a few extra items in the trolley that we can add to the soup kitchen's pantry so they can continue to provide this valued community service,” Sawtell RSL club marketing manager, Kate Drum said.

The club will collect non-perishable items in the reception area on behalf of the soup kitchen from now until Sunday, December 16.

"The volunteer team at the soup kitchen do an incredible job and we just want to help them out any way we can.

Food collected from the drive will be used to prepare daily meal services and in crisis packs prepared by the soup kitchen for individuals or families in need of something extra to take with them.

The Uniting Church Soup Kitchen is led by over 50 volunteers who design the menu, cook, serve and clean up daily.

The food donations provide the soup kitchen with the ingredients they require to create nutritious, tasty meals for the local homeless who use the service, but they can always do with extra support.

The Uniting Church Soup Kitchen requests all items be non-perishable and any canned items have a ring pull seal including canned meats, fish, fruit, vegetables, custard, long life milk, noodles, pasta and coffee.