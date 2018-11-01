Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Alan Freedman, Phil Crofts from the soup kitchen with Sawtell RSL general manager Greg Agius and Kate Drum.
Alan Freedman, Phil Crofts from the soup kitchen with Sawtell RSL general manager Greg Agius and Kate Drum. Rachel Vercoe
News

Buy a little extra at the shops

1st Nov 2018 4:00 PM

WE'RE all guilty of ducking into the supermarket to do our groceries and coming out with a few extra goodies that definitely weren't on the list.

Now, the community is being asked to do this for a purpose.

For the second year, Sawtell RSL Club is holding their Fill the Pantry food drive to support the Coffs Harbour Uniting Church Soup Kitchen throughout November and December.

"We are asking everyone in the community, when you are out buying your groceries in the lead up to Christmas, please put a few extra items in the trolley that we can add to the soup kitchen's pantry so they can continue to provide this valued community service,” Sawtell RSL club marketing manager, Kate Drum said.

The club will collect non-perishable items in the reception area on behalf of the soup kitchen from now until Sunday, December 16.

"The volunteer team at the soup kitchen do an incredible job and we just want to help them out any way we can.

Food collected from the drive will be used to prepare daily meal services and in crisis packs prepared by the soup kitchen for individuals or families in need of something extra to take with them.

The Uniting Church Soup Kitchen is led by over 50 volunteers who design the menu, cook, serve and clean up daily.

The food donations provide the soup kitchen with the ingredients they require to create nutritious, tasty meals for the local homeless who use the service, but they can always do with extra support.

The Uniting Church Soup Kitchen requests all items be non-perishable and any canned items have a ring pull seal including canned meats, fish, fruit, vegetables, custard, long life milk, noodles, pasta and coffee.

Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    Abuse lawyer reflects on local priest's jail sentence

    premium_icon Abuse lawyer reflects on local priest's jail sentence

    News A CHILD abuse lawyer reflects on the feeling in the Sawtell community after former Catholic priest Fr John Casey was this week jailed on child sex charges.

    • 1st Nov 2018 5:00 PM
    Giant Glenreagh Garage Sale is back

    Giant Glenreagh Garage Sale is back

    News Enjoy country hospitality and grab a bargain

    • 1st Nov 2018 3:40 PM
    Thanks for saving a life

    premium_icon Thanks for saving a life

    News Generous donations as a way of thanks.

    Fight broke out prior to man's fatal shooting

    premium_icon Fight broke out prior to man's fatal shooting

    News Man charged over murder of body found in ute refused bail.

    Local Partners