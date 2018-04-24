Menu
SPREADING WINGS: The Buttery's Chris Benaud says new programs will help with substance abuse and mental health issues.
Health

Buttery going to where help is needed

Greg White
by
24th Apr 2018 10:30 AM

WORLD renowned drug, alcohol and gambling treatment organisation The Buttery will further expand community programs across the Mid and North Coast regions.

The Buttery has received funding for two programs to address youth substance abuse and mental health issues. across the mid and north coast.

Spokesperson Chris Benaud said the new Continuing Coordinated Care Program (CCC) and an additional youth-focused counselling position will see the footprint extend to where there is much need.

"It's great The Buttery can apply expertise developed over decades to deliver evidence-based programs to more young people and adults in our region dealing with substance abuse issues,” he said.

"Early intervention, particularly with young people, has proven effective in addressing long-term health and social issue.

"Not just for the individual but for our wider community.”

The CCC program will see additional staff based in Grafton, Kempsey, Port Macquarie, Mullumbimby and Byron Bay, and is likely to commence mid-to-late May.

The youth-focused counselling positions will be based in Evans Head and Ballina.

Coffs Coast Advocate

