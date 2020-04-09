Butcher’s big ‘thank you’ to locals amid COVID-19 pandemic

THREE weeks ago Allan Cooke’s Big Country Meats was the scene of chaos, as panic buyers flocked to the butcher store in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mr Cooke said there were massive lines, and even police surveillance involved.

But following the initial shock, things have changed for the better – and Mr Cooke has nothing but a big “thankyou” to say to the Coffs community for their efforts during these unprecedented times.

“The madness of three weeks ago, I just can’t fathom it,” he said.

“I’ve been in the game for 40 years and I’ve never experienced anything like that. But panic buying is old news now. Everyone who has been coming into the shop has just been wonderful.

“People in Coffs are champions. They need a big thumbs up. I’ll stay in this town any day.”

The butchery has been offering a drive-through service, where a customer can phone to place an order.

When they pull into the butchery parking lot, they give the shop a ring and the products are handed directly to them so they do not need to leave the car.

Mr Cooke said it was an important part of the business, particularly in supporting the elderly and those with disabilities in the community.

Big Country Meats has also been working with a number of local businesses to deliver products to local institutions and nursing homes, and the homes of those who require it. Stringent COVID-19 hygiene measures have also been put in place.

“We spray the place every 15 minutes, we’ve got hand sanitiser. I want to say thank you to everyone for their efforts in sticking to social distancing when they come in,” he said.