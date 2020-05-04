Menu
The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter winches a 38-year-old-man to safety from Mt Warning after he called Triple-0 as he had become dehydrated (March 28, 2016).
Busy weekend for Westpac Helicopter in the Clarence Valley

Mitchell Keenan
Alison Paterson
and , mitchell.keenan@dailyexaminer.com.au
4th May 2020 8:00 AM
THE Lismore-based Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter team has had another busy weekend after chief executive Richard Jones said they had reached a milestone of 10,000 missions last Monday.

The crew was called out to three incidents across the Clarence Valley on Saturday and Sunday, responding at a rapid rate.

Crew members had an early start on Saturday, when they received a call that an 18-year-old man had fallen down a 5m sand dune about 4am at Minnie Water.

A team treated the teenager, who had suffered a head injury, and took him to Lismore Base Hospital, where he was in a stable condition.

The patient was treated on scene by NSW Ambulance paramedics and the Helicopter Critical Care Medical Team.

The Westpac Helicopter landed at Minnie Water on the morning of May 2, 2020, to perform a rescue after a man had fallen off a sand dune suffering a head injury.
Later on Saturday morning a team was sent to Maclean Hospital to transfer a 61-year-old woman to Lismore Base Hospital. She was suffering a medical condition requiring specialist treatment.

A final call on Sunday had a team sent to Grafton Base Hospital to transfer a 45-year-old man to Lismore Base Hospital. He was suffering a medical condition requiring specialist treatment.

“The mission was a tasking to perform a patient transfer between two hospitals in our region,” he said.

“The mission was no different to any other, to the extent that our first priority was to ­ensure the patient and medical team were transported as safely and efficiently as possible.”

Mr Jones said along with Tamworth and Belmont, the Lismore base was one of three operations providing an integrated helicopter emergency medical service throughout the northern half of NSW and flying on average more than 1500 missions a year.

Mr Jones said the region’s first Westpac Rescue Helicopter was officially launched in Ballina in December 1982 thanks to the vision of individuals and organisations such as Elton Cummings, Graham Smith, John Bradfield and Surf Life Saving Far North Coast.

The service now completes more than 400 missions a year.

