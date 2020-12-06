Elderly woman rescued from cliffs: Coffs SES kept busy

An elderly woman fell from cliffs at Sawtell this morning at around 10.30. Coffs Harbour SES volunteers had already been out twice in the early hours of Sunday morning.

IT'S been a busy weekend so far for Coffs Harbour SES volunteers with crews out again on Sunday morning to rescue an elderly woman who fell from a cliff.

The woman, in her 70s, fell eight metres from the cliffs at Sawtell (off Boronia Street).

It came just days after a team of 10 Coffs Harbour SES volunteers were called in to rescue a man from an awkward position on a boat at the Coffs Harbour Marina.

He had fallen and landed face down into a two-foot gap on the bottom of the boat, making the rescue (with full spinal precautions) a tricky one for volunteers as they grappled with the rocking motion of the boat, then several ramps and sets of stairs.

It took them over an hour to transfer the man to the waiting ambulance.

This morning SES volunteers were back on the job.

Deputy Unit Commander Martin Wells said the vertical rescue team were called to the headland but volunteers were able to walk down the slope and place the woman on a stretcher to lift her in to the waiting ambulance.

Despite falling eight metres she suffered only minor injuries and lacerations.

Earlier on Sunday, at around 1am, crews were again called to assist the NSW Ambulance Service.

The SES arrived and an extrication plan was devised.

Mr Wells said paramedics were responding to a welfare call but could not gain entry, so SES volunteers attended the residence at Beryl street, Coffs Harbour, and gained access.

Then at 2.30am they were called out again to a tree down on the Pacific Highway blocking the two northbound lanes at Boambee but by the time they arrived the RMS had already cleared the blockage.

"It's been a busy few days that's for sure," Mr Wells said.

He is well known in the region as a real estate agent and past president of the Coffs Harbour Chamber of Commerce.

"I was a paramedic for 15 years in a previous life before real estate, so it's good to be back in this kind of role."

He has been an SES volunteer for 18 months and took on the role of Deputy Unit Commander after stepping down as president of the Chamber.