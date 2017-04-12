Busy summer on our beaches

AS the patrol season begins to wind down for the 2016-17 season, lifesavers can look back on what has been another busy summer for those tasked with protecting our beaches.

The Coffs Coast's volunteer surf lifesavers from Coffs Harbour, Sawtell and Woolgoolga were on their toes in the three months of summer performing 14 rescues, 824 preventative actions and administering 85 first aid treatments during this period.

There was one additional rescue across the North Coast branch (Wooli to Nambucca Heads) during that period. The Branch also totalled 1,332 preventative actions as well as 172 first aid treatments.

Tragically there was one drowning death at Wooli Beach on Boxing Day.

Surf Life Saving NSW's Director of Lifesaving John Restuccia paid tribute to the efforts of volunteer surf lifesavers throughout the summer.

"I would like to publicly acknowledge the efforts of all our patrolling volunteers who consistently go above and beyond the call of duty to ensure the welfare of all visitors to our coastline," Mr Restuccia said.

"It's always a challenging time of year to patrol when people give up time with their families and friends to fulfil their commitments. The good weather over summer meant that it was an extremely busy period."