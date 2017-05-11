Busy in the garden with future plans

GREEN DAY: A successful composting workshop was hosted at the Woolgoolga Community Gardens.

CONTINUOUSLY moving forward, the Woolgoolga Community Gardens have received funding and successfully held their first workshop.

The hard working volunteers at Woopi Gardens are excited to have secured a grant of $5,000 which will assist in purchase of landscaping, garden material, power tools and fuel to operate larger equipment.

Provided by the Department of Social Services Community Program and Volunteering Branch, the grant is positive news as the group have been busy developing gardens and infrastructure.

The gardens have had a delivery of a second container which will be modified to include a kitchen, meeting space and incorporate rainwater tanks as part of their goal for sustainability.

Another priority for the gardens is a covered outdoor area to provide shelter for community gatherings.

Organic producer David Wilson presented the gardens first workshop, with a talk and demonstration on how to compost.

Woolgoolga Community Gardens are looking forward to hosting more workshops in the future and to keep working towards their masterplan.