Busting out all over

Wendy Andrews
| 24th Jul 2017 8:00 PM
Fashion or faux pas?
BUNNINGS be warned. If the latest craze from the "what were they thinking" fashion file takes off, you will need to stock the shelves with duct tape.

If you were shocked in 1989 when Cher strutted about on stage singing If I Could Turn Back Time with little more than a strip of material hiding her "bits" this latest craze will have you reaching for the smelling salts.

It seems black tape is finding its way out of football bags and onto dance floors and festivals.

Parading as apparel, female party goers are "taping up" for that unforgeable instagram shot and taking risque to new levels with a few strategic bits of tape over their nipples and nether regions. Apparently all it takes to create your outfit is a roll of black tape, a pair of scissors and a steady hand.

The trend began with the Black Tape Project, a concept created by Miami artist Joel Alvarez, where models are "dressed" in tape to attend events and, surprise surprise, generate publicity.

The Coffs Hotel hosted a Black Tape Party last month, and at Splendour in the Grass, black tape along with another new must-have accessory, body glitter, made plenty of headlines and heads turn.

Just as in football, a complete shave down is recommended before applying tape to your nether regions, otherwise there will be tears before bedtime.

Canberra crew at Splendour in the Grass 2017 camping. Marc Stapelberg
Coffs Coast Advocate

Topics:  black tape fashion

Shark warning issued after discovery of whale carcass

A WARNING has been issued for potential shark activity following the discovery of a whale carcass off Coffs Coast.

Man wanted for attempted armed robbery of liquor store

Anyone with information is urged to contact Coffs Harbour Police Station via Crime Stoppers.

Police seek public assistance following robbery.

Pedophile, guilty of bestiality, found dead in jail cell

FOUND DEAD: Convicted pedophile Allan Kenneth Brookes has been found dead in his jail cell.

Convicted Coffs pedophile found dead in jail

SCU students ready to rise over cuts and fee hikes

RISING TIDE: Southern Cross University students are unlikely to stand by as budgets are cut.

Southern Cross University in the firing line if funding is trimmed

Rough wave breaks woman's wrist after fall on breakwall

A WOMAN was treated for a broken wrist and head laceration after she was knocked over by a large wave.

Calls to stop logging to protect koala population decimation

AT RISK: Environmentalists are calling for the immediate halt to logging operations to protect koalas.

Politicians call for immediate logging stop to save koalas

Challenge for cyclists of all levels and ages

This year's C.ex McDonald's Cycle Challenge is being held on Sunday, August 6. You can ride in the the 10km family ride, 20km, 40km, 60km, or the 100km challenge.

This year's cycle challenge is being held on Sunday, August 6.

New developments announced for Curryfest

TASTE TREATS: New developments for Curryfest 2017.

Fresh ideas and developments show no sign of slowing down.

Why crowds are loving Happy Kanye at Splendour

Danger Dave and Melissah Marie with the artwork Happy Kanye at Splendour in the Festival 2017.

By Barcelona-based artistic collective Hungry Castle

Mini ninjas get into training

THEY mightn’t be old enough to enter the show, but kids as young as 12 are already dreaming of becoming Ninja Warriors. Here’s where they’re training.

Families that game together, stay together?

Gaming is becoming an increasingly popular opportunity for family bonding, according to new studies.

More parents, grandparents turn to gaming to connect with kids

Michael Phelps just raced a shark

Sharks have been snapped surrounding the carcass of a whale off the coast of Fraser Island.

Swimming legend loses by a fin in man versus beast battle

REVIEW: The Bodyguard musical is a great night out

Kip Gamblin and Paulini in a scene from the musical The Bodyguard.

PAULINI tackles Whitney Houston's powerhouse songs flawlessly.

What 'intimidated' Chris Hemsworth's Thor while filming?

Thor (Chris Hemsworth) has a new look in the third film.Source:Supplied

It looks like Chris Hemsworth met his match.

RECAP: Game of Thrones s7 episode 2 - Stormborn

Kit Harington in a scene from season seven episode two of Game of Thrones.

*WARNING this story contains spoilers*

‘Who thought this 9/11 movie was a good idea?’

Charlie Sheen is trapped in the Twin Towers on 9/11.

Has this Charlie Sheen movie already trashed on 9/11?

Make a sea-change to Corindi Beach

Come inside Woolgoolga Real Estate's Pick of the Week

'We’re goin' to Bonnie Doon!' and now you can too

How's the serenity?

The experience will have you exclaiming “how’s the serenity?”

New life for Bree and historic Oddfellows Hall

TWO CHANGES: Bree Dahl with her new baby Ivy in front of the historic Oddfellows Hall she purchased at auction and will renovate into a house.

Historic hall to be turned into home

Financial scandal destroys alternative community

Families who gave thousands to be a part of an alternative community at Mt Burrell, west of Murwillumbah, are now trying to recover their investment. Picture: Jamie Hanson

Dream Utopia turns into a nightmare