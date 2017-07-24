Busting out all over

BUNNINGS be warned. If the latest craze from the "what were they thinking" fashion file takes off, you will need to stock the shelves with duct tape.

If you were shocked in 1989 when Cher strutted about on stage singing If I Could Turn Back Time with little more than a strip of material hiding her "bits" this latest craze will have you reaching for the smelling salts.

It seems black tape is finding its way out of football bags and onto dance floors and festivals.

Parading as apparel, female party goers are "taping up" for that unforgeable instagram shot and taking risque to new levels with a few strategic bits of tape over their nipples and nether regions. Apparently all it takes to create your outfit is a roll of black tape, a pair of scissors and a steady hand.

The trend began with the Black Tape Project, a concept created by Miami artist Joel Alvarez, where models are "dressed" in tape to attend events and, surprise surprise, generate publicity.

The Coffs Hotel hosted a Black Tape Party last month, and at Splendour in the Grass, black tape along with another new must-have accessory, body glitter, made plenty of headlines and heads turn.

Just as in football, a complete shave down is recommended before applying tape to your nether regions, otherwise there will be tears before bedtime.