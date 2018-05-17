Busload of tourists lucky to walk way from crash with truck

A van was side swiped by a truck in an early morning crash on the Pacific Highway at Warrell Creek this morning.

A van was side swiped by a truck in an early morning crash on the Pacific Highway at Warrell Creek this morning. Frank Redward

A MINI bus transporting 12 Indian Nationals was side swiped by a semi-trailer in an early morning accident on the Pacific Highway on the Coffs Coast.

The crash happened around 4.50am near Warrell Creek, one of the last remaining sections of the Pacific Highway to be upgraded to dual carriageway.

Inside the bus were families with children, believed to be visiting Australia from Mumbai.

A number of patients were assessed for injuries.

The truck driver and the driver of the van have both given statements to police.

Police are investigating whether fatigue was a factor in the crash.