A van was side swiped by a truck in an early morning crash on the Pacific Highway at Warrell Creek this morning. Frank Redward
News

Busload of tourists lucky to walk way from crash with truck

17th May 2018 8:30 AM
A MINI bus transporting 12 Indian Nationals was side swiped by a semi-trailer in an early morning accident on the Pacific Highway on the Coffs Coast.

The crash happened around 4.50am near Warrell Creek, one of the last remaining sections of the Pacific Highway to be upgraded to dual carriageway.

Inside the bus were families with children, believed to be visiting Australia from Mumbai.

A number of patients were assessed for injuries.

The truck driver and the driver of the van have both given statements to police.

Police are investigating whether fatigue was a factor in the crash.

 

accident coffs coast crash pacific highway truck van warrell creek
Coffs Coast Advocate

