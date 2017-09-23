Buskers is back with a bang

The Coffs Harbour International Buskers and Comedy Festival return for a week of fun events.

The Coffs Harbour International Buskers and Comedy Festival return for a week of fun events. Contributed

GET ready for a week filled with fun, entertainment and a great time out with the family during the International Buskers and Comedy Festival.

With 25 acts from all around the globe and local acts, the day will feature USA Guinness World Record holder Pogo Fred and New Zealands rubber band man, Shay Horay.

Dance and movement crew Social Concepts will be returning to perform this year.

Saturday, September 23

- Moonee Beach Tavern, all ages from 6.30pm.

Sunday, September 24

- Harbourside markets from 9am.

- Seaview Tavern beergarden, all ages from 2pm.

Tuesday, September 26

- Geoff King Motors kids day, ticketed show from 10am.

- Pier Hotel, adult comedy from 8pm.

Wednesday, September 27

- City Centre from 10am.

- Toormina Gardens from 10am.

- Pier Hotel, adult comedy from 8pm.

Thursday, September 28

- City Centre from 10am.

- Toormina gardens from 10am.

- Hoey Moey, all ages from 6.30pm.

- Pier hotel, adult comedy from 8pm.

Friday, September 29

- City centre from 10am.

- Toormina gardens from 10am.

- Hoey Moey, all ages from 6.30pm.

- Botanic gardens, gold coin donation from 6.30pm.

- Seaview tavern, 18+ event from 8pm.

Saturday, September 30

- City Centre from 10am,

- Yacht club from 1pm,

- Moonee Tavern, all ages from 6.30pm.

Sunday, October 1

- Harbourside markets from 9am.