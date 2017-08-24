Buskers' big act

ONE OF A KIND: People call him the Space Cowboy

THE Buskers Festival suffered a setback this week but there is a silver lining.

"The Department of Immigration and Border Protection take very seriously the issue of just who is and who isn't eligible to enter the country,” festival organiser John Logan said.

"We had one act who couldn't complete the necessary paperwork in time and if we can't lodge the paperwork by deadline, the visa won't be issued.”

The act was U.S. based pogo stick artist Pogo Fred so the scramble was on to replace him.

"Fortunately another act who had previously advised they were unavailable contacted us to ask if we still had space, so now we have secured possibly an even bigger attraction in the extreme stunt act, The Space Cowboy.”

Space Cowboy will open the festival on September 23.

Details on all the acts at: coffsharbourbuskers.com