Chardon to stand trial on murder charge

by Vanda Carson
5th Apr 2019 1:41 PM

A millionaire businesssman accused of shooting the mother of his children then dumping her body in the Gold Coast Seaway will face trial in August, a court has heard.

Supreme Court Justice Martin Burns set the date of August 12 for the start of John Chardon's four-week jury trial before Justice Ann Lyons, the Senior Judge Administrator.

Chardon's wife Novy, 34, disappeared on February 6, 2013. Her body was never found.

Her husband was charged with her murder three years later.

QUEENSLAND DOMESTIC VIOLENCE SERVICES

  1. DVConnect Womensline: 1800 811 811
  2. DVConnect Mensline: 1800 600 636
  3. 1800RESPECT national hotline: 1800 656 463
