Businesses stick by their hard workers

WHILE some business owners will be jumping on the penalty rate cuts bandwagon, others are deciding to keep the rates

on hold to reward their

staff and show their appreciation.

The Fairwork Commission ruled Sunday and public holiday penalty rates would be cut for full-time and part-time workers in the hospitality, retail and fast-food industries, causing stir from workers.

A number of Coffs Harbour businesses have come forward announcing they will not follow suit with the cuts and keep the penalty rates for their staff.

Coffs Harbour business What's Up Chook owner Ahmad Bayad said he made the decision to keep penalty rates to reward his staff who have stuck with the business since opening in September last year, shown their loyalty and treated the business as their own.

"As a casual staff when you give them what their entitled to, you get their best performance at work.”

"The morale is good, the customer service is good and you want to reward them,” he said.

What's Up Chook worker Maddy Beverley said her boss, Mr Bayad, was genuine and it showed in the fact he had continued to pay his staff penalty rates on a Sunday.

"He looks after his staff and it makes you want to come to work,” she said.

"You want to feel like you're wanted here at work and the boss can see that, it's rewarding and makes you want to be here”.

"I know a lot of people work Sundays just to get that extra money so I think it's very important.”

Public holiday penalty cuts are set to come into effect on Saturday, July 1 and a date for the Sunday rate cuts is still to be announced.