Businesses alerted as mandatory food labelling draws close

The mandatory labels give "clearer” information to Australian consumers about the origin of the food they purchase.

THE clock is ticking for businesses to adopt Australia's new Country of Origin Labelling changes for food products, which become mandatory in less than a year on July 1, 2018.

The mandatory labelling scheme is designed to give "clearer" information to Australian consumers about the origin of the food they purchase.

Assistant Minister to the Deputy Prime Minister, Luke Hartsuyker, today encouraged food businesses to follow the lead of their counterparts, who were already on board with CoOL.

"Australians are seeing the labels on a growing number of foods products in their supermarket aisles, ranging from Woolworths packed salad mixes, to the iconic CHIKO roll, to Wicked Sister's Rice Pudding," Minister Hartsuyker said.

"The new labels are easy to identify, meaningful and clear-consumers are able to easily access Australian origin information and liking what they see.

"The labels also make it easy for families to see how much of their food is grown in Australia and make it easier to support Australian farmers at the checkout."

Business around Australia were given a two-year period before mandatory compliance is enforced.

"Now, more than ever, consumers have access to clearer country of origin labelling when selecting what goes in their shopping basket. Under the changes, imported goods cannot claim to be made in Australia just because they underwent canning, slicing or reconstitution in Australia.

"For most food made, grown or produced in Australia, the new labels feature the kangaroo in a triangle symbol and a bar chart indicating the percentage of Australian ingredients."