Business with the best of both worlds

BEST OF BOTH WORLDS: Owner Bel Martin (front) with Dallas Rogers and Chrissy Green at Martin & Co Emporium. TREVOR VEALE

A ONE-STOP shop where you can have your hair done, shop for beautiful homewares and enjoy a complimentary glass of champers? Someone has obviously been listening to what women want.

The doors to Martin & Co Emporium opened in August and Belinda 'Bel' Martin's savvy business "combo” has been well received.

"I've combined my obsession and my passion into one business and it's my happy place,” Bel said.

"I try to make the hair appointments a real treat for our guests, this is a place to relax and unwind.”

It seems the environment is so relaxed, some people forget they're in a salon.

"Sometimes it's hard to keep the women in their chairs because they like to go for a little shop during the colour process but that's what it is all about.”

Bel has been happy in hairdressing for 23 years and when building her house it suited her to work from home.

Not content with raising a family and running one business from home, Bel also began an online home-wares store.

"Beautiful interiors have been an obsession of mine from a young age and I loved selling homewares in my online business,” she said.

"When my youngest daughter started school I decided to go back into bricks and mortar and thought 'why not combine a hairdressing salon and a home interiors store?' so that's how Martin & Co Emporium started.

"My homeware suppliers were excited about the idea of being in a salon, they all saw it as a unique opportunity.”

A row of mirrors and hairdressing stations share a space filled with stylish interior items for sale which include baskets, rugs, cushions, giftwares, candles, wall hangings, bowls, plates and occasional furniture.

"I have a mix of stock from Melbourne as well as local artists. What's important to me is that I not only source the best items, it's that I support ethically made goods.”

If the beaded chandelier with a sale sticker hanging in the window catches your attention, you might walk into Martin & Co Emporium thinking it's purely a homewares store.

"That happens all the time,” Bel said.

"People look in the window and either see the homewares or the salon and are surprised to learn it's actually both.”

In keeping with the "take time-out to treat yourself” philosophy, Bel offers a complimentary wine or beer with your hair appointment and, if you book in for a colour treatment, be prepared to sit back and eat complimentary cake.

"Our guests know they are going to be spoilt.”

Drop-in shopping is encouraged, hair is by appointment. Martin & Co Emporium, 1/11 Murdock St, Coffs Harbour, bookings/inquiries 5615 8161.