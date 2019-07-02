Business reaches out to the local women's refuge

GIFT OF GIVING: Victoria Studley, Principal of 360 Financial Advantage, Charlotte Young, CEO Warrina Domestic & Family Violence Specialist Services Co-operative Ltd and Hilary Archeson Principle 360 Financial Advantage.

GIFT OF GIVING: Victoria Studley, Principal of 360 Financial Advantage, Charlotte Young, CEO Warrina Domestic & Family Violence Specialist Services Co-operative Ltd and Hilary Archeson Principle 360 Financial Advantage. contributed

COFFS Harbour's 360 Financial Advantage has given back to the community, making a $5,000 donation to one of one our most charitable causes - the Warrina Women's & Children Refuge Centre.

360 Financial Advantage said it made the donation given awareness of the prevalence of domestic violence in the local community and the importance of the "work undertaken by organisations such as Warrina cannot be underestimated.”

Opening its doors in 1978, Warrina's mission is to empower and support women and children to live free of violence and abuse.

Warrina work with our communities to promote respectful relationships and to recognise and reject all forms of violence and the centre also provides crisis accommodation and outreach services.

CEO Charlotte Young said Warrina was extremely grateful for this donation, which was totally unexpected.

She said the funds provided by Family and Community Services have a very specific purpose, with only a small amount being allocated annually towards miscellaneous client expenses.

Based on the number of clients they see, this funding works out to be approximately $50 per client - quite inadequate.

This donation, and other donations received, help extend this funding and allow the centre to continue supporting their clients by helping with various costs such as removalists, household items, kids school and sporting, legal advice - the list goes on.