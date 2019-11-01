Menu
Rhys Alexander Broom outside Sutherland court . Picture John Grainger
Crime

Business partner of alleged cocaine kingpin ‘stalked‘ ex

by Campbell Gellie
1st Nov 2019 10:55 AM
THERE was no stopping accused stalker Rhys Alexander Broom from getting a prime carparking spot outside Sutherland Local Court yesterday.

The 26-year-old pulled into a No Stopping Zone and left his car parked there for the duration of his mention on charges of entering an enclosed area without consent and intimidate/stalk.

Broom, from Lilli Pilli, is the business partner of alleged cocaine kingpin Matthew Doyle.

 

Rhys Alexander Broom outside Sutherland court. Picture John Grainger
But the Daily Telegraph is not suggesting Broom had anything to do with Doyle's alleged cocaine businesses.

He is instead accused of breaking into his former girlfriend's Cronulla home at 3am on September 21.

 

The 26-year-old pulled into a No Stopping Zone and left his car parked there. Picture John Grainger
Lawyer Simon O'Toole told the court he had only been approached by Broom that morning to represent him and asked for an adjournment so he could receive instructions.

Court documents claim Broom entered the women's home without her consent with the intention of causing her "to fear physical or mental harm".

He was granted bail with strict conditions.

The matter was adjourned until November 13.

