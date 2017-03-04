Business owners won't know what to do on Sundays

Too good to be true: business owner

AS a small business owner I have been hugely affected by the cutting of penalty rates.

I am now going to employ someone to replace me on Sundays.

What I am supposed to do now of a Sunday, play golf, go to the beach or spend time with my family? What sort of a rort is this?

Alan Cameron

Calls for a clean-up weekend

I FIND find it quite amusing that Clean-up Australia Day is held on a Sunday.

Although Sunday isn't a church day like it was back in the '70s when I was younger, it prevents a lot of people (like me - a Sunday church-goer) who would be very willing to pick up trash on a Saturday instead of a Sunday.

Annette Martin

Computer trouble makers.

IN THIS day and age with never ending rules and regulations I find it astounding that anyone can set themselves up as a computer repair guru.

They con a few customers, make out they can fix your machine, make some dollars and become another of the 'fly-by-nighters' we have seen over the years.

These ones are the computer trouble makers and you can do nothing about it.

You won't be given a bill for two reasons... one: they want to be paid in cash and two: they want an opening to jack the price up.

Fair Trading is investigating the lack of licences and certification, so I believe.

Peter Rake