Business of using your whole brain

Rachel Vercoe
| 13th Apr 2017 8:30 AM
GOOD THINKING: Business consultant Rod Mackenzie is doing a presentation for Woolgoolga Rotary.
GOOD THINKING: Business consultant Rod Mackenzie is doing a presentation for Woolgoolga Rotary. Trevor Veale

LEARN how to use your whole brain for business and personal life in Woolgoolga next week.

Local business consultant Rod Mackenzie is an expert in "whole brain thinking” and will speak at a special free event at C.ex Woolgoolga, hosted by Woolgoolga Rotary Club.

All local business owners, members of community groups and entrepreneurs with potential start-ups are invited to attend the evening on April 24.

"This is a great opportunity for anyone wanting a fresh approach to their business or personal life and particularly any locals thinking of starting a new enterprise or business activity,” Rotary Club president Norm Michener said.

Creativity, better decision making, communication, problem solving and customer service are just a few of the areas that can benefit from whole brain thinking.

Mr Mackenzie is mainly retired but has consulted to and profiled many of his small business clients at both start-up and operational stages to assist them in business growth.

During the past 20 years his company, The Business College, has worked with new and existing businesses in the private, government, indigenous and not-for-profit sectors.

His company has also trained and mentored more than 2000 entrepreneurs across northern New South Wales, supporting them in the successful start of their new businesses.

"The way an individual, team or even an entire organisation thinks has a profound impact on the results it achieves,” Mr Mackenzie said.

"Whole brain thinking allows you to adapt and leverage different thinking styles rather than relying on the ones you are most comfortable with.

"Whole brain thinking can be applied across any personal or business area, from creativity and innovation, decision making, better communication, problem solving, sales, customer service, marketing, product development, HR, staff selection, work allocation and managerial operations.

"It is easy to learn and apply and can be used immediately.

"Many successful companies, including AMP, ABS, Coca-Cola, IBM, Australian Institute of Management, Bendigo Bank, Cirque du Soleil and Westpac Bank, as well as small and medium-sized businesses, have applied this for better results.”

The event will be held at C.ex Woolgoolga on April 24 from 6-8pm.

To secure your place phone Echah Wright on 0418 861 253, Rod Mackenzie on 0481 333 088 or email rodmackenzie@bigpond.com.

There is no entry fee but meals and drinks will be available from the bistro at your own cost.

Coffs Coast Advocate

Topics:  business talk c.ex woolgoolga rod mackenzie whole brain thinking woolgoolga rotary club

