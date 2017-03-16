Business class flights from Coffs Harbour

PASSENGERS travelling between Coffs Harbour and Sydney with Virgin Australia now have the option of choosing to fly Business Class.

The airline flies twice daily Sydney to Coffs Harbour services and, when serviced by Boeing 737-800 and Embraer 190 aircraft, will feature eight-seat and six-seat Business Class sections respectively.

Passengers choosing Business Class will be treated to luxury leather seats with a generous recline, a 38-inch seat pitch and a gourmet in-flight menu designed by award-winning chef Luke Mangan.

"Coffs Harbour is now one of just 14 Virgin Australia regional routes that can offer Business Class to passengers," Manager of Coffs Harbour Regional Airport Dennis Martin said.

"With forecasts showing us rapidly heading towards handling half a million passengers a year, Coffs Harbour is fast becoming one of the best regional airports in Australia - and this latest announcement offers an even greater variety of options for travellers from Sydney and across the North Coast region."

Virgin Australia's Business Saver fares for the route start from $559 when booked 45 days in advance. The airline is also currently offering an economy fares sale from $95 one way until March 30 2017 for travel between May 16 2017 and January 25 2018.

Coffs Harbour is now serviced by five airlines, QantasLink, Virgin Australia, Tigerair, Fly Corporate and Fly Pelican, operating direct flights to Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane and Newcastle.