Business boost in these times of ‘seismic change’

Businesses like Big Country Meats are set to benefit from Council’s Local Business Support Plan Phase 1 introduced at the recent Coffs Harbour City Council meeting.

A SUPPORT package to help alleviate the impacts of coronavirus on local businesses and the community has been introduced by Coffs Harbour Mayor Denise Knight.

“This unprecedented situation is having a devastating economic, social and emotional effect on the whole community,” Cr Knight said.

“To see so many businesses having to close their doors as measures come into force to help minimise the spread of coronavirus has been nothing short of tragic.

“I don’t believe anyone would argue with the reasons behind these seismic changes to our daily lives – to try to stop the spread of this potentially deadly virus – but at the same time, it is currently a very, very difficult situation.

“But we will get over this. We will come out the other side. And we, as a Council, want to do what we can to support local businesses – and by extension the whole community – by giving them assistance to come through this in as robust a position as possible.

“This is why Council has adopted a raft of positive actions that we hope will give businesses a financial helping hand to weather this crisis.”

Mayor Denise Knight.

Council is already working with local businesses to offer support on funding through a ‘Local Business Support Plan Phase 1’ – with the aim of helping them stay in business.

Councillors acknowledged this ongoing work and also adopted a series of additional measures at their recent meeting including:

Encouraging everyone to buy local and support local business #buylocal #supportlocal;

Amending Council’s ‘Rates, Charges and Fees – Financial Hardship Policy’ to apply to non-residential properties;

Suspending new debt recovery actions for outstanding accounts where financial hardship is evident;

Removing account keeping fees, late and reminder fees and credit card surcharges;

Council buying goods and services from local businesses;

Deferring the 2020/21 Special Rate for city centre businesses and associated infrastructure works to the same value; and

Providing loan repayment relief for existing loans to community groups.

Toormina Gardens, Trendz Hair and Beauty Studio Manager Selena Brennan.

A further report will be presented to Council in due course that addresses more options to assist local small businesses and community groups including rent relief for leases and licences of Council-managed premises and waiving of fees for small/local business related inspections.

Further down the line, a Recovery Plan will be developed for the whole Coffs Harbour community which will focus on broad business and organisation recovery across multiple sectors that will augment available Federal and State Government programs and strong advocacy with other levels of government.