Business awards back for 17th year

TIME TO ENTER: Will your business name appear on a Sunnys Award this year?

TIME TO ENTER: Will your business name appear on a Sunnys Award this year?

CALLING all local business owners, there is only one week left to get your nomination entry in for the 2019 Sunnys Business Awards and promote your business.

This year, the awards celebrate their 17th anniversary and the Sunnys remain the Coffs Coast's leading independent, prestigious small business awards program. Hosted by the Coffs Chamber, the awards are the business networking event of the year and a celebration of the business community's contribution to the economic vitality and quality of life in the region.

The Sunnys Business Awards are well supported throughout the business community and made possible through the generosity of the many category sponsors and major sponsor, the Holiday Coast Credit Union.

Awards can be used to examine your processes, look at what you have achieved, consider your future plans, have external examination of your performance or to be recognised for what you do and how you do it.

Micro, small, medium and large members of the business community are represented at the annual event. The Sunnys Business Awards are an opportunity to honour the diversity, innovation and excellence of micro, small, medium and large businesses throughout the Coffs Coast region - Coffs Harbour, Woolgoolga, Sawtell, Toormina, Bellingen, Dorrigo and Urunga.

The Sunnys are a great way to showcase your business, and promote who you are and what you do.

The Sunnys are also a platform for businesses to be recognised for their dedication and hard work. Each business provides something unique that adds character and richness to the region and business plays an important and vital role in our local community.

Previous award winners have gone on to become highly successful businesses on a local, national and even for some on an international level. While the recognition of winning is always cause for a celebration, there is also the valuable reward in receiving feedback and an impartial peer review of ideas being completed and planned for.

We'd love you to join us in showing our appreciation and gratitude to those that do the daily grind, from across a diverse range of businesses and industries, within our region.

It's simple and free to enter. You don't have to be a member of the Coffs Chamber - any business with an ABN throughout the Coffs Coast can enter one or more categories. Most businesses have a business plan and much of this detail can be used for your entry.

Past finalists and winners have benefited from the publicity and exposure gained through the awards.

With the numerous leveraging opportunities involved in such a credible awards program, why would you not want to be in it?

May 8 is the deadline for entries online at www.sunnysbusiness awards.com.au

We strongly encourage you to take the opportunity to enter one or more of the many award categories available in this year's Sunnys Business Awards.