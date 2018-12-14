Menu
SCENE OF THE ATTACK: Break Wall at Nambucca Heads.
'Business as usual' at beach after shark bite

Sam Flanagan
14th Dec 2018 4:00 PM
WATER SPORTS: Despite surfer Joel Mason being attacked by a shark on Sunday morning, Nambucca Heads Surf Life Saving Club captain Kevin Morrison said it was business as usual on the beaches.

Mason, 36, was bitten by a shark below the knee on his right leg just after 7am on Sunday and was flown by the Westpac Rescue Helicopter to John Hunter Hospital in Newcastle.

Mason suffered five deep lacerations and needed an emergency blood transfusion in Port Macquarie en route to Newcastle.

Beaches in the area were closed for the remainder of the day but Morrison said he wasn't concerned about ongoing problems as the holiday season approached.

"We closed the beach Sunday and sent out an (inflatable rescue boat) along with police boats to try and find the shark,” Morrison said.

"The sharks are there. At the end of the day, it's their playground. We'll be going about our business as normal over summer.”

Morrison said nippers were currently on break until January for the holidays, while the usual beach patrols by his team would still be undertaken on Sundays.

Morrison was also confident the shark attack would not negatively affect tourism at Nambucca Heads during summer.

Mason, a father of three, remains in John Hunter Hospital in a stable condition. Before the attack, Mason had given himself the nickname 'shark bait' because he surfed alone early in the morning.

coffs coast joel mason nambucca heads shark attack summer
Coffs Coast Advocate

