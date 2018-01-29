Menu
Bushwalker treks an hour for help after falling 5-8 metres

Keagan Elder
by

A BUSHWALKER self-rescued himself this morning after falling 5-8 metres during a hike in Dorrigo National Park.

The 33-year-old man suffered a fractured right arm, laceration to his head and minor abrasions after falling at Coachwood Falls.

A NSW Ambulance spokesman said the man hiked an hour to his car despite his injuries before driving 10km to the Dorrigo Rainforest Centre.

The spokesman said paramedics assessed the bushwalker at 9.43am.

National Parks and Wildlife Service manager of the Coffs Coast area, Glenn Storrie, said rangers assisted the man.

"We hope for his speedy recovery,” Mr Storrie said.

