Bushwalker airlifted after falling in national park

A female bushwalker has been hospitalised after suffering a suspected broken ankle while bushwalking in Guy Fawkes National Park.

A female bushwalker has been hospitalised after suffering a suspected broken ankle while bushwalking in Guy Fawkes National Park. Contributed

UPDATE: A 55-year-old woman who was left incapacitated after falling while bushwalking has been airlifted to Coffs Harbour Hospital.

The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter Service recovered the woman from a remote area in the Guy Fawkes National Park near Dundurrabin after she suffered a suspected broken ankle while bushwalking.

She has since been transported to Coffs Harbour Hospital for further treatment.

EARLIER: CONCERNS are held over the rescue of an injured female bushwalker stranded in a remote location as a severe thunderstorm begins battering down in the area.

The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter has been tasked by NSW Ambulance to locate and recover the 55-year-old female after she fell while walking in the Guy Fawkes National Park.

Initial reports state she has suffered a fractured ankle and is stranded in remote bushland north west of Dundurrabin on Armidale Rd between Nymboida and Dorrigo.

It is expected she will need the assistance of a paramedic and doctor at the site in order to treat and prepare her for recovery.

Road ambulances are on standby if the severe thunderstorm prevents the helicopter from entering the area.