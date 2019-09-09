Bushwalker reported missing in national park

POLICE are appealing for public assistance after an experienced bushwalker has been reported missing from the vicinity of Scraggy Creek Camp area, New England National Park at Darkwood.

A 43-year-old man and three friends flew to Coffs Harbour on Thursday with plans of hiking from Thungutti Camp area, following the Bellinger River to the Cool Creek camp.

The trip was supposed to take three days in total.

On Friday four bushwalkers set off along Robinsons Knob trail in an easterly direction around 9.30am.

They then took the Grasstree Ridge trail to Scraggy Creek Camp area where they arrived at approximately 8.30pm.

The 43-year-old man searched for a campsite independent of the other three bushwalkers.

Police said the 43-year-old who has been reported missing is an experienced bushwalker.

On Saturday morning they were unable to find the 43-year-old man and assumed he left and went ahead and planned an early hike.

on Sunday about 9.50am police said one of the bushwalkers sent a message to the 43-year-old man to meet at Cool Creek Crossing by 3.30pm, however he failed to return.

Officers from Coffs/Clarence Police District were notified and commenced inquiries into his whereabouts.

A search will be conducted of the area today.

Police are reminding bushwalkers to plan their journeys ahead of time, ensure sufficient food, water and warm clothing are always taken, and to stay put and remain together when emergency services have been contacted in the case of an emergency.