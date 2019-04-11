Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police were a short time ago searching for a man in bushland after an earlier pursuit north of Coffs Harbour.
Police were a short time ago searching for a man in bushland after an earlier pursuit north of Coffs Harbour. Greg Booth
News

Bushland search for man after police pursuit

11th Apr 2019 5:00 PM | Updated: 6:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE engaged in a high speed pursuit on the Pacific Highway, north of Coffs Harbour, this afternoon.

A vehicle, a white Holden Commodore, has been seized at Moonee Beach and police including the dog squad were a short time ago scouring bushland in pursuit of the occupant.

It is understood the pursuit unfolded around 4.30pm.

Greg Booth witnessed the incident as the man fled from the vehicle.

"All happening at Moonee Beach Reserve. High speed chase ending with a man on the run," he said. 

"Dogs still searching for him on the beach, car now being towed."

More details to follow.

 

Police were a short time ago searching for a man in bushland after an earlier pursuit north of Coffs Harbour.
Police were a short time ago searching for a man in bushland after an earlier pursuit north of Coffs Harbour. Greg Booth
coffs coast moonee beach moonee beach reserve pacific highway police pursuit
Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    Skin cancer GP allegedly sent child pornography to mother

    premium_icon Skin cancer GP allegedly sent child pornography to mother

    News An esteemed Coffs Harbour doctor was arrested in Sydney after allegedly attempting to meet up with a mother and her daughter for sex.

    'Bring it on, we're ready to change Cowper'

    premium_icon 'Bring it on, we're ready to change Cowper'

    News Senator Keneally says everything is going up except wages.

    Political betting markets tip cliffhangers in both seats

    premium_icon Political betting markets tip cliffhangers in both seats

    News Cowper and Page listed as crucial to which party forms government.

    She screamed for help. No one came. Now she is dead!

    premium_icon She screamed for help. No one came. Now she is dead!

    Opinion She screamed for help. No one came. Now Vicki Ramadan is dead