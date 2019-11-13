Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Actor Russell Crowe has updated the bushfire situation at his Nana Glen property.
Actor Russell Crowe has updated the bushfire situation at his Nana Glen property. MICK TSIKAS
Celebrity

Bushfires hit Russell Crowe's Nana Glen cattle property

Lesley Apps
by
13th Nov 2019 1:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

RUSSELL Crowe is currently overseas but concerns about his Nana Glen property front of mind.

His family, who reside at his black angus cattle property 60kms south of Grafton, have been "billeted with friends" according to the actor's tweet around 4am AEST.

He said the fire hit his place on Tuesday and his "heart goes out to everyone in the (Orara) Valley".

This morning he updated his 2.7m Twitter followers telling them he has "lost a couple of buildings but overall very lucky so far."

The iconic Byzantine-style chapel he built on his property where he was married in 2003 by then Grafton Bishop Richard Hurford has had its copper roof scorched.

Crowe sent his deepest thanks to "everyone on the ground" telling his followers "Some fires still burning and we are out of water."

His said there were no deaths to his prized cattle and his horses were okay.

He added a touch of humour to his animals' situation with a hen house update: "Let the chickens out and they are back, warm worms for breakfast!", the actor tweeted.

bushfire clarence fires nana glen russell crowe
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Looting claims rife as police investigate ‘suspicious’ cars

        premium_icon Looting claims rife as police investigate ‘suspicious’ cars

        News Police have responded to rumours that looters have been staking out evacuated properties at Nana Glen.

        Working around the clock to provide comfort in the chaos

        Working around the clock to provide comfort in the chaos

        News One evacuee said she felt “foolish and awkward” to begin with.

        Australian fires: Bono's searing climate change message

        premium_icon Australian fires: Bono's searing climate change message

        Music Irish supergroup launches Australian Joshua Tree tour in Brisbane