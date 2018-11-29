Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Breaking

BUSHFIRE WARNING: Blaze erupts just south of Sunshine Coast

Scott Sawyer
by
28th Nov 2018 4:41 PM

A BUSHFIRE has broken out south of the Sunshine Coast in a prominent strawberry farming region.

Just before 3.30pm firefighters said a bushfire was burning on the side of Mount Miketeebumulgrai, near King Road in Wamuran.

The fire was burning in a north-westerly direction towards Pates Road and Powel Round and was likely to impact those areas.

The bushfire level was at watch and act and firefighters have told people to be prepared to follow their bushfire survival plans.

"If you do not have a plan, or intend to leave, you should be ready to leave the area because the situation could get worse quickly," the advise read.

A large amount of black smoke is being produced by burning tyres.

Fire crews were trying to contain the blaze but residents have been told firefighters may not be able to protect every property.

"Call Triple Zero (000) immediately if you believe your property is under threat," the advise read.

 



More Stories

bushfire wamuran
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Zoning in on tax boost for regions

    premium_icon Zoning in on tax boost for regions

    Politics A tax rebate aimed at enticing people to move to the bush and keeping them there will be overhauled in a bid to bolster regional centres.

    • 29th Nov 2018 4:52 AM
    WEATHER CHAOS: SES volunteer dies on duty

    WEATHER CHAOS: SES volunteer dies on duty

    Weather Police ask commuters to stay off east coast roads this morning.

    Readers say Coffs shouldn't miss the boat on cruise ships

    Readers say Coffs shouldn't miss the boat on cruise ships

    News Coffs needs jobs, tourists and improved harbour infrastructure

    No interest in negative and personal campaign

    premium_icon No interest in negative and personal campaign

    News "The campaign is not about Gurmesh and I.”

    Local Partners