Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Hazy smoke in Waymouth St, Adelaide, which has drifted in from the Yorketown bushfire. Picture: The Advertiser
Hazy smoke in Waymouth St, Adelaide, which has drifted in from the Yorketown bushfire. Picture: The Advertiser
News

Bushfire smoke envelops Adelaide

21st Nov 2019 7:52 AM

Residents around Adelaide have woken to the smell of smoke and a thick haze blanketing the city.

The Bureau of Meteorology says the smoke is coming from the Yorketown bushfire on Yorke Peninsula, which has drifted across the CBD due to the westerly wind change.

Motorists are urged to take care as visibility caused by the smoke and raised dust is reduced.

 

Hazy smoke in the CBD, which has drifted in from the Yorketown bushfire. Picture: The Advertiser
Hazy smoke in the CBD, which has drifted in from the Yorketown bushfire. Picture: The Advertiser

 

Firefighters have spent the night battling a number of bushfires, including the Yorketown fire which still poses a threat, as a severe fire danger rating remains in place.

Residents from Edithburgh, in the southern Yorke Peninsula, have been warned to take action and leave their homes as an uncontrolled Yorketown fire threatens their safety.

 

 

South Australians will get much needed relief from Wednesday's scorching temperatures as a cool change sweeps across the state.

According to the weather bureau, the 25 to 40 km/h north-westerly winds shifted to cooler south-westerly 25 to 45 km/h winds through central districts before sunrise then moved through the eastern districts later in the morning.

After reaching a record breaking 41.6C yesterday, 21C is forecast for the CBD today.

There is a 20 per cent chance of a shower in the late morning and there will be a partly cloudy afternoon.

 

More Stories

adelaide bushfire smoke

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Two charged after $3-million drug crop found in 'greenhouse'

        premium_icon Two charged after $3-million drug crop found in 'greenhouse'...

        News Video shows the large-scale cannabis crop grown in an industrial greenhouse on the Coffs Coast.

        Firey says 'rubberneckers' could cost someone their home

        premium_icon Firey says 'rubberneckers' could cost someone their home

        News Fire captain expresses frustration at public touring firezones

        Air quality a ‘tangible emergency’: councils must act

        premium_icon Air quality a ‘tangible emergency’: councils must act

        News “Authorities need to act instead of hoping it will go away, and that includes all...

        Spray drift study finds rainwater is safe to drink

        premium_icon Spray drift study finds rainwater is safe to drink

        News Berry industry responds to study findings on spray drift