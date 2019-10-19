Menu
The latest bushfire at Tubbamurra, north of Armidale, NSW. Picture: Twitter @NSWRFS
Environment

Bushfire returns: ‘Protect yourself’

19th Oct 2019 4:31 PM

A NEW bushfire is threatening homes in NSW's scorched north with firefighters and aircraft working hard to slow its spread.

The blaze ignited at Tubbamurra, north of Armidale, on Saturday and has quickly moved east towards homes at nearby Backwater, the NSW Rural Fire Service says.

An emergency warning has been issued for residents in the area of Pinkett Rd advising them to seek shelter, while firefighters are being moved to the homes, an RFS spokesman said.

"Protect yourself from the heat of the fire," the official bushfire warning stated at 2.42pm.

"Emergency Alert telephone warning messages are being sent to phones in the area.

"Check and follow your Bush Fire Survival Plan. If you do not have a plan, decide what you will do if the situation changes. Leaving early is your safest option."

The bushfire is spreading rapidly and has crossed Mt Mitchell Rd.

 

"Boomer" the large air tanker above the Backwater bushfire. Picture: Twitter @NSWRFS

RELATED: Boy watches future home burn to the ground

The region has hosted the worst of all blazes in NSW so far this bushfire season.

Two people have died, dozens of homes have been destroyed and 3100 square kilometres - equivalent to a quarter of the area of Greater Sydney - has been scorched since July in bushfires in the state's far north coast and New England regions.

Overhead vision of homes near Backwater. Picture: Twitter @NSWRFS
NSW RFS Inspector Ben Shepherd told news.com.au today warm and dry conditions should reduce "a little bit" on Sunday.

However temperatures are set to warm up again later in the week along with dangerous winds, he said.

There are a number of total fire bans in place across the state.

RELATED: Homes destroyed as bushfires rage in NSW

With AAP

