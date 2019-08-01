Bushfire period begins in winter on Mid North Coast

THE Climate Council has warned bushfire conditions are becoming more ”unpredictable” as the danger period has begun two months early in parts of NSW, including the mid north coast.

The NSW Rural Fire Service has today pushed forward the danger period in 12 areas, also including the Northern Tablelands and the south coast, because of continuing dry conditions.

Earlier this week the RFS battled to contain a blaze at Glenugie, while bushfires are currently burning in the Clarence at Kangaroo Creek and Chambigne.

“Bushfire conditions in Australia are becoming more extreme and unpredictable as a result of climate change,” Climate Councillor and former Commissioner of Fire and Rescue NSW Greg Mullins said.

“Our fire seasons are becoming longer and more severe. Last August parts of NSW experienced out of control fires and there were Total Fire Bans in September.

“NSW could face a similar situation again this year. October used to be recognised as the start of the NSW fire season, but this is the new reality faced by fire services.”

According to the Climate Council Australia’s greenhouse gas emissions have been rising for five years.

“Rising greenhouse gas emissions from the burning of coal, oil and gas are worsening extreme weather and putting people in danger,” Mr Mullins said.

“We need real leadership from our Federal Government. It must adopt a credible climate policy and Australia must continue the transition to renewables with storage technologies.

There also needs to be more investment in protecting people and communities from extreme weather events driven by climate change,” he said.

Temperatures are forecast to reach a top of 23 degrees on the Coffs Coast in the coming week.