Bushfire conditions could be worse than expected

A statewide emergency has been called by the NSW Premier for Tuesday.

NORTH-WESTERLY wind gusts will fan the Liberation Trail fire front currently burning in the Orara Valley in a south-east direction towards Coffs Harbour, firefighters have warned.

Winds of up to 30kmh are expected to blow airborne embers creating spot fires kilometres away as the state faces an 'unprecedented' fire emergency on Tuesday.

"The fire is currently burning in the north-west past Lowanna so it will push in to Ulong, Nana Glen places like that and push right in to the back of Coffs Harbour, but spot fires can occur up to 5km ahead and to the sides of those fires," Rural Fire Service Mid North Coast Superintendent Sean McArdle said.

"The predictions are that it will be one of the bigger fire experiences we have had in Coffs Harbour in many years."

"Whilst the predictions give us some modelling to show it could impact into the back of Coffs Harbour that is without inference from our fire crews.

"We will endeavour to slow those fires up as best we can.

While no evacuation orders have been issued, the RFS has advised anyone living west of the Pacific Highway to stay with family or friends in the Coffs Harbour or Woolgoolga CBDs.

"We do not have sufficient resources to put a truck into every home or property on the Mid North Coast," Supt. McArdle said.

"That's why I keep saying to people the safer option is to be in Coffs Harbour tomorrow."

"There are no evacuation orders, we want to reiterate there are no evacuation orders.

"What we are doing is recommending to people the safest options available to them.

"If you currently live west of the highway in those rural areas and you have family or friends in Coffs Harbour than the safer option is either to come in tonight and stay with them or come in early in the morning.

The Liberation Trail Firefront: Rural Fire Service Superintendent for the Mid North Coast Sean McArdle.

LIBERATION TRAIL FIREFRONT

Current Situation - Monday 3pm

The fire is burning in multiple directions towards Glenreagh, Nana Glen and Coutts Crossing.

The Liberation Trail fire has joined the Old Glen Innes Road Fire, Shultz Road Fire, Billys Hill Fire, Twelve Sixty Fire, Black Mountain Fire and Muck Creek Fire.

The Armidale Road remains closed south of Coutts Crossing due to significant safety risks.

An information point has been established at the Nymboida Camping and Canoeing Centre for people remaining in the area of Nymboida.

Advice

If you are in the area of Glenreagh, Old Glen Innes Road near Chambigne, or Armidale Road, Coutts Crossing, monitor conditions.

Check and follow your Bush Fire Survival Plan. Know what you will do if a fire threatens.