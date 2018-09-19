Menu
Firefighters are battling a blaze behind the Coffs Harbour Southern Cross University campus this afternoon.
Bushfire burning behind education campus

19th Sep 2018 1:00 PM
FIRE crews are this afternoon working to contain a bushfire that is burning behind the Coffs Harbour Southern Cross University campus.

Fire and Rescue crews and Rural Fire Service firefighters are on scene at the education campus working to extinguish the fire that broke out in bushland off Hogbin Drive a short time ago.

Flames are being fanned by strong 30kmh northerly winds.

There are large plumes of smoke in the area.

A Rural Fire Service spokesman said crews remain on scene and there is no risk to buildings at the campus.

