Bush walker rescued by helicopter after medical episode

A man has suffered a medical episode while walking on a remote bush track near Minnie Water, north of Wooli this morning.

The Westpac Rescue Helicopter was tasked to the emergency by NSW Ambulance about 9.10am this morning, with the Helicopter Critical Care Medical Team winched into the area to access the patient, who was in difficult to access terrain.

The man, believed to be aged in his 70s, was treated and stabilised by NSW Ambulance paramedics and the Helicopter Critical Care Medical Team before he was conveyed to the helicopter by ambulance.

The gentleman has since been flown to Gold Coast University Hospital in a stable condition for further treatment.