Bush safety tips a must for migrants

INNOVATIVE PROGRAM: Forestry Corporation Ecologist Kiarra Fields explains a few of the dangers of the Australian bush to new Coffs Harbour residents. Contributed

THE Australian bush can be a challenging place at the best of times - but if you're new to the country it could seem downright terrifying.

A number of agencies have joined forces to help newly arrived migrants and refugees stay safe over the warmer months.

Forestry Corporation of NSW partnered with TAFE NSW recently to hold a summer safety day at the Coffs Harbour TAFE campus to increase awareness of the risks presented in local bushland.

"State forests are fantastic places to visit for locals and visitors alike, but we want everyone to be aware of the risks and stay safe,” Forestry Corporation Partnerships Coordinator, Jodee Sparrow said.

"The summer safety day was an opportunity for us to talk to newly arrived migrants and refugees in particular, some of whom only arrived to Australia last month.”

Ecologist Kiarra Fields presented a talk on the dangers of snakes and spiders and what to do if you are bitten by one.

INNOVATIVE PROGRAM: Migrants and refugees learnt about some of the risks associated with the Australian bush. Contributed

"We were also fortunate to have Steve McEwan from Reptile World provide live snakes and lizards during the session. Students were able to have a close and personal look at these amazing creatures and better understand how to stay safe in the bush.”

Other presenters included Life Savers, Ambulance NSW, Roads and Maritime Services (on road safety) and the Red Cross.

Forestry Corporation manages two million hectares of State Forests across NSW for community enjoyment, renewable timber production and environmental protection. Around three million people visit State Forests each year.