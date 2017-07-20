Bush regeneration heads list of environmental projects

MORE than $300,000 has been allocated to environmental projects in Bellingen Shire.

Council voted to dispense $235,000 from its 2017-18 Environmental Levy Fund with a further $95,000 set aside for new and on-going projects.

Active programs to be funded are the North Coast Weeds Action Program and the NSW Invasive Species Plan.

Funds will assist the progress of master planning for Dangar Falls, Gleniffer Reserve, Bellingen Island, the health of the Bellinger and Kalang Rivers, emission reductions, coastal zone management and the Flying-fox camp management plan when finalised.

Community grants of up to $5000 will provide ongoing bush regeneration work, weed action program and a range of sustainability and climate change activities.

With grant applications pending, Council has earmarked projects at Yellow Rock, Back Creek and Lower Bellinger estuary for attention, along with stage three of the Dangar Falls pathway upgrade.