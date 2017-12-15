Bush living not always what it's cracked up to be

FALLING BEHIND: Small towns like Ulong are at risk of decline with basic service delivery overlooked.

FALLING BEHIND: Small towns like Ulong are at risk of decline with basic service delivery overlooked. Bruce Thomas/ Coffs Coast Advoca

THE Regional Australia Institute's (RAI) Report Card surveying over 30 years of life in small towns shows basic service failure in the bush.

Classifying a small town with between 200 and 5000 residents, the Pillars Of Communities report delivers evidence of basic service failure for 1.8 million Australians living in regional Australia.

Using data from the period between 1981 and 2011 and findings from the 2016 Census the report card ranks how we have fared as a nation in providing access to 10 essential professionals.

While small town living has attractions for those not enamoured of big towns and cities, RAI chief executive Jack Archer says while some professions have made progress over the past 30 years, today's report card questions government spending to improve education and health outcomes.

"Governments have spent decades pouring billions of dollars into programs to give regional Australians better access to professionals and services,” he said.

"But our research has shown it's not reaching the areas that need it most.

"No surprise many small towns are overwhelmed by significant dental, mental health and educational achievement issues.”

The RAI tracked the number of police, teachers, doctors, nurses, paramedics, dentists, psychologists, and social workers in small towns.

It showed inner regional towns closer to cities have seen an 85 per cent growth in professionals while remote and very remote areas have only grown by seven per cent.

According to government figures, one third of students in regional and rural areas don't finish Year 12 and only 18 per cent will go on to complete a university degree.

"Rural students are up to one and a half years behind their metropolitan counterparts on NAPLAN and PISA tests.

"For many who live in small towns, accessing a GP, dentist, pre-school teacher or psychologist is nearly impossible.

"Lack of service professionals coincides with higher rates of early childhood development issues in rural and remote areas.

"We see the same pattern in dentistry and mental health which are also areas where regional outcomes have been poor for a long time.

"People in regional Australia need to know services in their town will improve and spending will not be soaked up by places that don't need it or in funding for initiatives that are based a long way from their community.”

The RAI suggests four ways to address service delivery in small towns.

These are: supporting community initiatives, role flexibility, delivery of online services and targeted funding.

Read the report Pillars of Communities at www.regionalaustralia.org.au/home/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/RAI_Pillars-of-Communities_Small-Towns-Report.pdf